RWC Asset Management LLP Has $38.30 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (HPQ)

RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 509.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872,039 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564,641 shares during the period. HP comprises 1.9% of RWC Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. RWC Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.12% of HP worth $38,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 27,643 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,658 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of HP by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 47,699 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 18,060 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of HP by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 375,403 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,674,000 after acquiring an additional 127,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of HP by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 552,727 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $14,243,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered HP from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research initiated coverage on HP in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.38 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.38.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.39. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.46 and a 52-week high of $27.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.81 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 216.97% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

