Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp Buys 28,653 Shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN)

Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,653 shares during the period. Milacron comprises about 4.8% of Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Sagard Capital Partners Management Corp owned 0.37% of Milacron worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Milacron by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,040,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930,308 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,968,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,621,000 after purchasing an additional 471,245 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milacron during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,028,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 121.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 585,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 320,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Milacron by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,717,000 after purchasing an additional 287,592 shares in the last quarter.

Get Milacron alerts:

MCRN opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. Milacron Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $940.41 million, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Milacron (NYSE:MCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $311.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.64 million. Milacron had a negative return on equity of 86.30% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Milacron Holdings Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Milacron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Milacron from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, insider Ling An-Heid sold 5,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $82,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Hugh C. Odonnell sold 3,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $42,384.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/sagard-capital-partners-management-corp-buys-28653-shares-of-milacron-holdings-corp-mcrn.html.

Milacron Profile

Milacron Holdings Corp. manufactures, distributes, and services engineered and customized systems within the plastic technology and processing industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Plastic Processing Technologies (APPT), Melt Delivery and Control Systems (MDCS), and Fluid Technologies (Fluids).

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Milacron Holdings Corp (NYSE:MCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Milacron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Milacron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.