SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has $19.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

SDVKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated an underperform rating on shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 24.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 338.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

