Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2086 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.53. 38,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,790. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $40.32.
