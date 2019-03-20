Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Holdings Lifted by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 183,400.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.33 and a 12-month high of $34.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

