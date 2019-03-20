Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 15,847 Shares of Mastercard Inc (MA)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,847 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Mastercard by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares during the period. South State Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. South State Corp now owns 65,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Bremer Trust National Association raised its stake in Mastercard by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 1,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 12,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $231.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $167.94 and a 1 year high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $236.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. Mastercard had a net margin of 39.19% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 4th that permits the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.80.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total value of $4,044,273.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,457,234.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Timothy H. Murphy sold 60,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total transaction of $13,917,172.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,670,492.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

