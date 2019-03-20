Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)’s share price was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.32 and last traded at $77.08. Approximately 993,064 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 542,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.88.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMG shares. Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.15). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 47.98%. The business had revenue of $298.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.08) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 59.30%.

In other news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,665 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $197,396.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,872.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.27, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,602,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,158,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,767,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Broadview Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC now owns 98,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 39,350 shares during the period. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

