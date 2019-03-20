SCS Capital Management LLC Invests $74.70 Million in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT) Stock

SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,176,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,701,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. SCS Capital Management LLC owned about 2.04% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 38,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VGIT opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.52 and a 1-year high of $63.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

