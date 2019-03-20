Seadrill Partners LLC (SDLP) Stake Raised by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,237,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,722 shares during the quarter. Seadrill Partners makes up approximately 2.9% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 2.97% of Seadrill Partners worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Seadrill Partners by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Seadrill Partners by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 534,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Seadrill Partners by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 38,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Seadrill Partners by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Seadrill Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seadrill Partners alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Seadrill Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th.

Seadrill Partners stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.59 million, a P/E ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.70. Seadrill Partners LLC has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright law. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/seadrill-partners-llc-sdlp-stake-raised-by-q-global-advisors-llc.html.

Seadrill Partners Profile

Seadrill Partners LLC owns, operates, and acquires offshore drilling units in the United States, Angola, Thailand, Canada, Equatorial Guinea, Nigeria, Indonesia, Ghana, and internationally. The company primarily serves various oil and gas companies. As of March 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of four semi-submersible drilling rigs, four drillships, and three tender rigs.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seadrill Partners LLC (NYSE:SDLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.