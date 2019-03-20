Seaport Global Securities Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2019 Earnings (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Kelly now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $9.00 price target on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 163,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 219,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,415 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 460,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 90,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

