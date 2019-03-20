SEI Investments (SEIC) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut SEI Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SEI Investments from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.83.

SEIC stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $42.27 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106,713 shares in the company, valued at $532,118,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,173,328.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,811,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,315,140.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,603 shares of company stock worth $14,922,367 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,741,000 after purchasing an additional 283,678 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $65,129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 866,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,030,000 after purchasing an additional 349,016 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

