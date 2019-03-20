SEI Investments (SEIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $59.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SEI Investments have underperformed the industry over the past six months. The company's earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. While mounting operating expenses and the company's increasing dependence on fee-based income remain major concerns, solid assets under management (AUM) balance, rising demand for SEI Wealth Platform (SWP) and technological innovations will likely boost revenue prospects. Moreover, its efficient capital deployment activities reflect strong balance sheet position.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised SEI Investments from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered SEI Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.83.

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $52.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $42.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $405.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.45 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,106,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,118,439.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 116,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $6,173,328.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,811,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,315,140.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,603 shares of company stock valued at $14,922,367 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SEI Investments by 4,406.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,250,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,178,224 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $65,129,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,275,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,943,000 after buying an additional 560,833 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,870,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $847,500,000 after buying an additional 485,625 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in SEI Investments by 826.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 470,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,769,000 after buying an additional 420,015 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

