Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Trading Down 17.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) shares fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $13.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Selecta Biosciences traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.52. 1,583,434 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 651,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

SELB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director Amir Nashat purchased 1,166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,749,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 655,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 139.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 149,685 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 12.3% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 561,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/selecta-biosciences-selb-trading-down-17-6-after-analyst-downgrade.html.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.