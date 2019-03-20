Selecta Biosciences (SELB) Trading Down 17.6% After Analyst Downgrade

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) shares fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $13.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock. Selecta Biosciences traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $2.52. 1,583,434 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 651,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.
SELB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.61.
In other news, Director Amir Nashat purchased 1,166,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $1,749,999.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 655,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 139.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 257,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 149,685 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 12.3% during the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 561,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 61,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 46.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The stock has a market cap of $48.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.55.
Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SELB)
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes synthetic vaccine particles (SPV)-enabled enzyme, oncology, and gene therapies. The company's lead product is SEL-212 that in Phase II clinical trial to treat severe gout patients and resolve their symptoms, including flares and gouty arthritis.
Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.