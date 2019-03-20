Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $839,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stock

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,741 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Mathes Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Epstein & White Financial LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 9,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,215,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $303,615,000 after buying an additional 134,469 shares during the period. First American Bank grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First American Bank now owns 27,282 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 16,942 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.58.

QCOM stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $76.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The wireless technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 36.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.74%.

In related news, EVP James H. Thompson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $2,030,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,161,775.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

