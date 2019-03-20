Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. FBR & Co set a $24.00 target price on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Get Senior Housing Properties Trust alerts:

Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $11.13 and a one year high of $19.17.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,383,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,655,000 after purchasing an additional 634,755 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,746,000 after buying an additional 297,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,316,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,712,000 after buying an additional 672,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,176,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,949,000 after buying an additional 324,233 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,770,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,216,000 after buying an additional 18,044 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior Housing Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.