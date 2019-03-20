Severn Trent Plc (SVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,118.67 ($27.68).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,763 ($23.04) to GBX 1,847 ($24.13) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Severn Trent to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 2,650 ($34.63) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 2,220 ($29.01) price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,130 ($27.83) to GBX 2,125 ($27.77) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th.

SVT traded down GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,066 ($27.00). The company had a trading volume of 582,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of GBX 1,664 ($21.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,575 ($33.65).

Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

