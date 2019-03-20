SGS (SGSOY) Stock Rating Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th.

SGSOY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.23. 19,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,067. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. SGS has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $27.06.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

