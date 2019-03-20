Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW) Shares Sold by RWC Asset Management LLP

RWC Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 24,574 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,582,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,630,834,000 after acquiring an additional 402,592 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,489,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,588,382,000 after acquiring an additional 359,552 shares during the period. Marsico Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 374,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,165,000 after acquiring an additional 211,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,927,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 571,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,831,000 after acquiring an additional 130,737 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $431.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1 year low of $355.28 and a 1 year high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.48% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

SHW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.75.

In related news, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 7,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.15, for a total transaction of $3,346,762.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,758.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allen J. Mistysyn sold 2,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.90, for a total transaction of $1,247,028.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,906.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,839 shares of company stock worth $5,186,817 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

