ShiftPixy (PIXY) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) were up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.84 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 929 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 327,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.31.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShiftPixy Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ShiftPixy during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in ShiftPixy by 26.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,598 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ShiftPixy in the third quarter worth $1,385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY)

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

