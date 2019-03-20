Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Smart Metering Systems (SMS)

Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th.

Smart Metering Systems stock opened at GBX 627 ($8.19) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36. Smart Metering Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 485.50 ($6.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 845 ($11.04).

About Smart Metering Systems

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

