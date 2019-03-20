Short Interest in Magna International Inc. (MGA) Drops By 37.7%

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,319,406 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the February 15th total of 2,117,995 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,288,860 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 1-year low of $42.88 and a 1-year high of $67.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Magna International had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 21.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 59.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MGA shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Magna International in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Magna International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

