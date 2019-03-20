Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) Holdings Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.09% of Silgan worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLGN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 2,370.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 724,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 695,121 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Silgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $29.62.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 26.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Allott sold 25,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $717,315.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 972,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,884.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Allott sold 63,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $1,808,830.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 972,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,694,416.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,435. 30.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruit, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

