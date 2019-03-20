SilverCrest Metals (SILV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Beacon Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Macquarie restated a buy rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.63 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NASDAQ SILV opened at $3.54 on Tuesday. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SILV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,420,000. U S Global Investors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at about $2,542,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $877,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter valued at about $501,000.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

