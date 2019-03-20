Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 261 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,861,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $21,297,919,000 after buying an additional 128,040 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,837,909,000 after buying an additional 858,589 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,152,625,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 118,334.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,968,570,000 after buying an additional 3,284,967 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,922,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,321,028,000 after buying an additional 181,916 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,202.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $835.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 47.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,314.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

