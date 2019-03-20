Simplybiz Group (SBIZ) Shares Up 9.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) shot up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday after Peel Hunt raised their price target on the stock from GBX 215 to GBX 225. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock. Simplybiz Group traded as high as GBX 212 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 210.09 ($2.75). 111,586 shares were traded during trading, an increase of ∞ from the average session volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.50 ($2.50).

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.98. The firm has a market cap of $156.77 million and a P/E ratio of 53.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Simplybiz Group’s previous dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Simplybiz Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.03%.

Simplybiz Group Company Profile (LON:SBIZ)

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

