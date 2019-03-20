Smart Global Holdings Inc (SGH) Director Iain Mackenzie Sells 10,000 Shares

Smart Global Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SGH) Director Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $239,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Iain Mackenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 15th, Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of Smart Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 15th, Iain Mackenzie sold 10,000 shares of Smart Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total transaction of $231,100.00.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. Smart Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The stock has a market cap of $566.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 8th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.17). Smart Global had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 83.61%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Smart Global Holdings Inc will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,667,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,913,000 after purchasing an additional 417,170 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Smart Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 630,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,725,000 after purchasing an additional 266,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 7,691.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Smart Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 30,435 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SGH shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Global in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Smart Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

