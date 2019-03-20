Smartsheet (SMAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $52.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.72 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 111.93% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $43.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $46.29.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

In related news, VP Kara Hamilton sold 5,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael Arntz sold 4,000 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $106,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 871,133 shares of company stock valued at $28,514,208.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Smartsheet stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Smartsheet worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/smartsheet-smar-posts-earnings-results-beats-estimates-by-0-12-eps.html.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.