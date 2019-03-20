Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Raises Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 101,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s makes up about 2.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Ruggie Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.11.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $183.11 on Wednesday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $153.13 and a 1 year high of $190.88. The company has a market cap of $140.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 104.38% and a net margin of 28.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $5,408,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,699.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Raises Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/smith-chas-p-associates-pa-cpas-raises-holdings-in-mcdonalds-corp-mcd.html.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.