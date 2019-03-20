Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Trading Up 5.8%

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) were up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 507,339 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 188% from the average daily volume of 176,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.

Several analysts have commented on SMSI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 million, a PE ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 0.25.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Smith Micro Software had a positive return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that Smith Micro Software, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Smith Micro Software by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Smith Micro Software (SMSI) Trading Up 5.8%” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/smith-micro-software-smsi-trading-up-5-8.html.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.