Softcat PLC (SCT) Declares GBX 4.50 Dividend

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SCT stock opened at GBX 868.51 ($11.35) on Wednesday. Softcat has a 52-week low of GBX 551 ($7.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 888 ($11.60). The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a PE ratio of 31.47.

In related news, insider Lee Dale Ginsberg acquired 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 692 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £24,026.24 ($31,394.54). Also, insider Martin Hellawell sold 848,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 665 ($8.69), for a total transaction of £5,642,199.15 ($7,372,532.54).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Softcat from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

