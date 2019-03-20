Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 28th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

SOI opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $788.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.86.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $57.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 127.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners X, L. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $31,160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $147,638.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOI. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 33.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 310,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 77,430 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 73.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $28,517,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the period. Finally, Signia Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

