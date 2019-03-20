Sontag Advisory LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 58,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,981,000. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.71. 125,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,380. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $51.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.0968 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

