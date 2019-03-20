Sontag Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 733,777 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 733,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,629,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 16.3% of Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sontag Advisory LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.82. 68,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,418. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $270.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

