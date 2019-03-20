Sontag Advisory LLC Takes Position in iShares Europe ETF (IEV)

Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,420,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 176.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

NYSEARCA IEV traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $44.02. 5,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,690. iShares Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $48.42.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

