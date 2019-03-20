Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at B. Riley

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) had its target price upped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $10.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 231.03% from the stock’s previous close.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,557. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.27 million, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 894,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.