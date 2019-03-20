South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) Position Increased by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,251 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 10,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,385,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 237,685 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.76. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.08%. Research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

SJI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

