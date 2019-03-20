Southwest Gas (SWX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. UBS Group set a $93.00 target price on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Williams Capital lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Southwest Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.86.

NYSE SWX traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.30. The company had a trading volume of 917 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.37. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.17). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $786.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.67 per share, with a total value of $165,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,770.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

