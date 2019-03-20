S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Receives $202.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $202.89.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on S&P Global from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $207.86 on Friday. S&P Global has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $217.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 367.09% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.82%.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,791 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $350,570.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,871.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $1,955,265.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,327,283.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,251 shares of company stock valued at $3,437,289 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 146,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,347,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 66,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

