SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) Short Interest Down 31.8% in February

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 937,096 shares, a decline of 31.8% from the February 15th total of 1,374,546 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,434 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $41.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1749 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,531,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 285.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 302,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 224,233 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,700,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,811,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4,148.3% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 58,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 57,205 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

