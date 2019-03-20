Speedy Hire (SDY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Speedy Hire (LON:SDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research note on Friday, December 14th.

SDY opened at GBX 56.20 ($0.73) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.19. Speedy Hire has a fifty-two week low of GBX 47 ($0.61) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The company has a market cap of $291.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

