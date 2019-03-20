Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $17.55 Million Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 335.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 448,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,916 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FXI. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 465.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 55,561 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of FXI traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.69. 214,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,441,578. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $49.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $17.55 Million Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/squarepoint-ops-llc-has-17-55-million-holdings-in-ishares-china-large-cap-etf-fxi.html.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.