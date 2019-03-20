Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (IDXX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1,125.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,034 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $15,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,549,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,251,000 after purchasing an additional 289,208 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 148,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 1,500 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.77, for a total value of $317,655.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence D. Kingsley purchased 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.68 per share, for a total transaction of $501,875.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,858.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 40,144 shares of company stock worth $8,378,892 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

IDXX stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.95. 2,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,497. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 0.97. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.11 and a 1 year high of $256.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.04 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,501.97%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/squarepoint-ops-llc-raises-position-in-idexx-laboratories-inc-idxx.html.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.