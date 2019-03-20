ST BK CORP/SH SH (SBAZ) vs. Avidbank (AVBH) Head-To-Head Analysis

ST BK CORP/SH SH (OTCMKTS:SBAZ) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.0% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ST BK CORP/SH SH has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ST BK CORP/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Avidbank does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ST BK CORP/SH SH and Avidbank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ST BK CORP/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Avidbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ST BK CORP/SH SH $30.97 million 3.46 $8.58 million N/A N/A Avidbank $45.30 million 3.12 $11.12 million N/A N/A

Avidbank has higher revenue and earnings than ST BK CORP/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares ST BK CORP/SH SH and Avidbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ST BK CORP/SH SH 27.71% N/A N/A Avidbank 24.54% 12.24% 1.35%

Summary

Avidbank beats ST BK CORP/SH SH on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ST BK CORP/SH SH Company Profile

State Bank Corp. operates as the holding company for Mohave State Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as college savings plans. It also provides business loans, including revolving line of credit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, USDA loans, and small business administration loans; personal loans, such as auto, boat, recreational vehicle, ATV, motorcycle, personal watercraft, lot, storage condo, cash secured, and unsecured loans; home equity line of credit; and mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers debit cards, and merchant and payroll services, as well as online, mobile, and phone banking services. As of June 05, 2017, it operated through nine full-service branches located in Mohave and Yavapai Counties, Arizona. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Lake Havasu City, Arizona.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the San Mateo, San Francisco, and Santa Clara counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking account, money market account, saving account, and certificates of deposit. Its personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking offers working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending offers permanent loans and bridge financing products. The company provides financing solutions, such as technology and asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. The company also offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC  real estate secured loans. In addition, it provides various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

