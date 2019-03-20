Standard Life Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:SLPE) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Standard Life Private Equity Trust’s previous dividend of $3.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

SLPE stock opened at GBX 360.71 ($4.71) on Wednesday. Standard Life Private Equity Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 351 ($4.59).

Get Standard Life Private Equity Trust alerts:

In other Standard Life Private Equity Trust news, insider Christina McComb bought 4,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 323 ($4.22) per share, with a total value of £14,425.18 ($18,849.05).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/standard-life-private-equity-trust-plc-slpe-declares-dividend-increase-gbx-3-20-per-share.html.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Private Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.