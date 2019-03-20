StarCoin Trading Down 12.9% This Week (KST)

StarCoin (CURRENCY:KST) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last seven days, StarCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. StarCoin has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $1,861.00 worth of StarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Coinnest.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.77 or 0.01489629 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018371 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00001479 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00001642 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00037015 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About StarCoin

StarCoin (KST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2018. StarCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,511,631,077 coins. The official message board for StarCoin is www.starcointalk.com. StarCoin’s official Twitter account is @StarkstTeam. The official website for StarCoin is www.starcoin.tv.

Buying and Selling StarCoin

StarCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

