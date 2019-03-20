Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 717.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763,875 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.38% of Steel Dynamics worth $26,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.97. 22,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,154,139. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.40. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

