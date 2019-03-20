Steelcase (SCS) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. The company issued revenue guidance of +5.5-9.5% to ~$3.63-3.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.Steelcase also updated its FY 2020 guidance to $1.20-1.35 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Steelcase from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.
Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $19.35.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.60 million. Steelcase had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.13%. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Steelcase will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 13,741 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $213,397.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,327.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pew III sold 68,134 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $1,193,707.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,776.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,105 shares of company stock worth $2,111,935. 17.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as other products, including worktools.
