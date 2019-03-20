Steem Dollars (SBD) One Day Volume Tops $820,002.00

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One Steem Dollars coin can currently be purchased for about $1.05 or 0.00025881 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex and HitBTC. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $820,002.00 worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.21 or 0.03932189 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00011861 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00008346 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.02226414 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007293 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00018310 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00046885 BTC.

Steem Dollars Profile

SBD is a coin. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 9,021,460 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem Dollars is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit, OpenLedger DEX, GOPAX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.