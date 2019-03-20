Stepan (SCL) Stake Boosted by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Stepan were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Stepan by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stepan by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Stepan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Stepan news, VP Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $182,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $93,430.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 500 shares of company stock worth $45,141 and have sold 18,444 shares worth $1,703,708. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

NYSE SCL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,792. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.29. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $68.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $466.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stepan will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Stepan Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

