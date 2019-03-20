Stifel Financial Corp Buys 8,018 Shares of American Woodmark Co. (AMWD)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,018 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.82% of American Woodmark worth $7,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMWD. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 98.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.63. The company had a trading volume of 6,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,916. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.32.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $384.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Woodmark Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 price target on American Woodmark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In other American Woodmark news, insider Steven Cary Dunston bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $82,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 51,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,258.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/20/stifel-financial-corp-buys-8018-shares-of-american-woodmark-co-amwd.html.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.